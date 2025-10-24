Keeping Kids Safe This Halloween: Tips and Stats Every Parent Should Know

Halloween is a night of thrills and chills, but it also comes with real risks, especially for young trick-or-treaters. Understanding these dangers and how to mitigate them can help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

Halloween is the deadliest night of the year for child pedestrians. Children are more than twice as likely to be hit and killed by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year. The riskiest time for trick-or-treaters is between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., when sunset, rush hour, and prime trick-or-treating time converge. Each year, an average of 3,200 Halloween-related injuries are treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments. Of these, 55% are caused by pumpkin carving, and 25% result from falls while trick-or-treating or hanging decorations.

To stay safe, visibility is key. Use glow sticks, reflective tape, or flashlights to make costumes and bags more visible. Choose light-colored costumes and avoid masks that can obstruct vision. Children under 12 should be accompanied by an adult while trick-or-treating and stick to familiar, well-lit areas. Always cross streets at corners or crosswalks, and teach children to look both ways before crossing.

Parents should inspect treats before allowing children to eat them, avoiding homemade treats from strangers. Motorists should also be extra cautious, obey speed limits, and watch for excited trick-or-treaters.

Other precautions include ensuring costumes are flame-resistant and fit properly to prevent trips and falls, removing small candies or toys that could pose choking hazards, and using hand sanitizer or washing hands frequently.

Halloween should be a time for fun and laughter, not accidents and injuries. By staying informed and following safety guidelines, families can help protect young trick-or-treaters and ensure a safe, enjoyable night for all.