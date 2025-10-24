Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Celebrate WOWO 100

Fort Wayne, IN. (WOWO) Clay Travis and Buck Sexton celebrated WOWO 100 with an event-filled afternoon at The Mic in the Village of Coventry on Wednesday. More than 100 people enjoyed interaction with Clay and Buck as well as WOWO Staff.

The event turned interactive with attendees being able to text questions to Clay and Buck who were joined in a panel discussion by WOWO’s Kayla Blakeslee and Casey Hendrickson. One of the key points of the entire conversation centered around younger Americans embracing conservative values and the importance of that in keeping the nation strong.

Clay Travis provided everyone attending with a copy of his latest book which focuses on the importance of that point – especially as it relates to younger men.

Other questions came in the way of the importance of redistricting across the country and questions regarding the focus on deporting illegal aliens and national security. Buck Sexton provided deep insight into several aspects of that as a former CIA agent and spoke in depth on national security and the challenges the country especially from China and Iran.

The event progressed with the Wicks Pie Challenge – with Kayla Blakeslee asking trivia questions of Clay and Buck for a chance to win a Wick’s Pie. The event also raised more than 300 dollars for WOWO’s 2025 Penny Pitch recipient – Breastie Boxes. Catering was provided by Salvatore’s.