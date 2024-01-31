January 31, 2024
Local News

Kentucky man who led FW police on chase in 2022 sentenced

by Derek Decker0
(Source: https://goo.gl/uNDA7B License: https://goo.gl/VAhsB)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Kentucky man who led Fort Wayne police on a foot chase during a fentanyl bust in 2022 was sentenced Wednesday.

28-year-old Keondre Bradley, of Lexington, Ky., was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Bradley’s sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, in March 2022, Bradley was in possession of nearly two-and-a-half pounds of fentanyl pills with the intent to distribute. That’s enough to kill more than a half-million people.

Related posts

Two hurt in W. Jefferson crash

Darrin Wright

UPDATE: Manchester University sets up fund to help families of crash victims

AP News

Motorcycle crash closes U.S. 33 at Carroll Road

Brooklyne Beatty

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.