Kentucky man who led FW police on chase in 2022 sentenced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Kentucky man who led Fort Wayne police on a foot chase during a fentanyl bust in 2022 was sentenced Wednesday.

28-year-old Keondre Bradley, of Lexington, Ky., was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Bradley’s sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, in March 2022, Bradley was in possession of nearly two-and-a-half pounds of fentanyl pills with the intent to distribute. That’s enough to kill more than a half-million people.