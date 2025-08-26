KKK Flyers Found in Norwalk Ohio

NORALK, Ohio (WOWO) – A Norwalk neighborhood is on edge after Ku Klux Klan flyers were found scattered around once again.

The flyers promote the KKK, and some residents are worried, as this is the second time in a matter of months.

A concerned citizen is calling the acts sickening and scary, “I have so many diverse neighbors,” Combs, a resident of Norwalk, began, “I was scared because I didn’t want one of the kids on their bikes seeing it.”

Earlier this year, similar flyers were found in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, and Findlay. Neighbors said the flyers were hung with a piece of gum, and police say they’re not certain who is guilty of this act, but they have an idea.