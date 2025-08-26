August 26, 2025
Local NewsOhio News

KKK Flyers Found in Norwalk Ohio

by Macy Gray0
white rectangular box on white surface

NORALK, Ohio (WOWO) – A Norwalk neighborhood is on edge after Ku Klux Klan flyers were found scattered around once again.

The flyers promote the KKK, and some residents are worried, as this is the second time in a matter of months.

A concerned citizen is calling the acts sickening and scary, “I have so many diverse neighbors,” Combs, a resident of Norwalk, began, “I was scared because I didn’t want one of the kids on their bikes seeing it.”

Earlier this year, similar flyers were found in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, and Findlay. Neighbors said the flyers were hung with a piece of gum, and police say they’re not certain who is guilty of this act, but they have an idea.

 

 

 

Related posts

Arena Project to Begin in Marion

Dean Jackson

Authorities Identify Fatal Crash Victim

Kayla Blakeslee

52 Jobs Up for Grabs in DeKalb County

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.