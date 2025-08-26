Stolen Truck And Drugs Located Early Sunday Morning In Angola

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO) — Shortly after 2:00am on Sunday, August 24, 2025, Angola Police Department dispatched the description of a stolen truck that had been seen traveling on N. Wayne St. in Angola.

The Angola Police Department located the truck in the parking lot of the Shell gas station near North Wayne St. and Harcourt St.

The driver and occupant of the truck were being detained by Angola Police as our Troopers arrived on scene.

During the investigation the driver gave false identifying information to the Angola PD officers and our Troopers.

An Indiana State Police K-9 was also on scene and alerted to an illegal substance in the vehicle.

A probable cause search of the stolen truck yielded suspected marijuana.

The passenger was also found to be in possession of illegal drugs as suspected methamphetamine was found on her person.

After further investigation the driver was identified as Stephen Dunn (45) of Silver Springs, Florida.

The passenger was identified as Danni Nickols (32) of Ashley.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of both parties on the following charges:

Stephen Dunn-

· Auto Theft – Level 6 Felony

· Identity Deception – Level 6 Felony

· False Identity Statement – Class A Misdemeanor

· Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

· Unauthorized Entry of Motor Vehicle – Class B Misdemeanor

· False Informing – Class B Misdemeanor

· Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor

· Fugitive Warrant out of Florida

Danni Nickols –

· Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony

· Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

· Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor