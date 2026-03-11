Kokomo Farmland Could Become Heavy Manufacturing Zone

KOKOMO, IND. (WOWO) The Kokomo Common Council will consider a proposal Tuesday night that could bring hundreds of acres of farmland into the city limits for future industrial development.

The plan calls for annexing about 746 acres and rezoning the property for High Intensity Industrial or Heavy Manufacturing use. City leaders say no specific companies or projects have been announced for the land.

Questions about the proposal have been raised by some residents who want more details about potential environmental impacts and how large-scale industrial development could affect nearby neighborhoods. Reporting from WISH-TV notes that some community members have also asked for more transparency about long-term development plans.

Documents tied to the proposal show that all property owners involved are voluntarily requesting annexation. That group includes the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, which is listed among the landowners.

City officials say annexation would only bring the land into Kokomo’s jurisdiction and establish industrial zoning for the property. Any specific development project would still need to go through the local planning process.

Before construction could begin on any industrial facilities, proposals would require review and approval from the Kokomo Plan Commission.

The Kokomo Common Council is expected to discuss the annexation request during its meeting Tuesday night.