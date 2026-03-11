Fire Truck Shortage Hits Departments Nationwide

NEW YORK, NY (WOWO) Fire departments across the United States are facing a growing shortage of fire trucks as delivery delays stretch for years and costs continue to climb.

Departments that once waited about 12 to 16 months for a new fire engine are now being told deliveries could take four to five years. The delays began during the COVID-19 pandemic, when factory shutdowns and supply chain disruptions slowed production across the industry.

According to reporting from InvestigateTV, those disruptions created a backlog that manufacturers are still working to clear.

At the same time, prices have surged. Some departments that paid about $550,000 for a fire engine in 2022 now face costs of more than $900,000 for similar equipment. Industry officials say the national price for a standard pumper truck is now approaching or exceeding $1 million.

Fire chiefs say the delays have forced departments to keep aging trucks in service longer than planned. In some cases, replacement parts for older vehicles are difficult to obtain, leaving trucks out of service for extended periods.

The backlog also grew as departments tried to secure their place in line. According to fire service leaders interviewed by InvestigateTV, many departments placed additional orders earlier than planned when delivery times began increasing, which further strained manufacturers.

The industry’s structure has also contributed to the slowdown. Unlike most commercial vehicles, many fire trucks are custom-built to match each department’s specifications, including equipment placement and specialized features designed for local conditions.

Some departments are now shifting toward “stock” fire trucks — pre-built models that can be delivered in about a year — instead of waiting several years for custom builds.

Manufacturers say production is gradually improving and delivery times are expected to shorten as supply chains stabilize. Until then, fire departments say they are managing aging fleets while waiting for new equipment to arrive.