Late-night crash leaves two injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A late-night collision at Rothman Road and Denise Drive left two adults severely injured on Saturday.

It started around 11:15 PM, when a single passenger car lost control while heading west on Rothman Road, crashing into a guardrail and tree. First responders arrived to find a male driver and a female passenger in the wreckage. The driver was pinned inside the vehicle

The Fort Wayne Fire Department worked to extract the driver from the car. Both victims were rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. While the female’s condition was upgraded to serious, the male driver remains critical.

Initial findings point to speed as a significant factor contributing to the accident. Authorities closed a section of Rothman Road between Sunny Lane and Denise Drive so investigators could process the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.