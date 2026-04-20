Lawmakers hear concerns over data center expansion in Michigan

A local community development director testified before a state House oversight panel, advising municipalities to review land-use rules and long-term planning documents before proposals are introduced.

He says communities that act early can better manage how large-scale projects are integrated into existing neighborhoods.

The official says public awareness of data center development has increased, with some residents raising concerns about projects located near homes.

He told lawmakers that local governments should retain authority over whether to approve or deny projects, rather than adopting a statewide moratorium.

The official says while communities can reject proposals, legal and financial challenges can complicate those decisions.

He also advised local leaders to ensure zoning ordinances clearly define acceptable uses and establish consistent review processes for future development proposals.