Report shows gambling revenue leaving Ohio amid growing concerns

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) Ohio lawmakers are proposing new restrictions on online sports betting as concerns grow over its financial and social impact, according to the Ohio Capital Journal.

A group of Republican legislators has introduced a bill that would limit the size and frequency of bets, restrict marketing practices, and prohibit the use of credit cards for gambling.

Supporters say the proposal is intended to address concerns that the industry is contributing to financial losses and problem gambling.

An analysis from a university research center found that gambling companies generated significantly more revenue from Ohio bettors than they paid out, with a large portion of that money leaving the state.

The data shows hundreds of millions of dollars in gambling-related revenue flowed out of Ohio, while a smaller share remained in-state after taxes and payouts.

Lawmakers backing the measure say the goal is to reduce potential harm while reassessing the long-term economic impact of legalized sports betting.

Advocates supporting the bill argue that financial losses and social consequences tied to gambling are becoming more visible as the industry expands.