Lawmakers Propose Restroom, School, and Prison Rules Targeting Trans Residents

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) Two newly introduced Ohio bills would enact sweeping restrictions affecting transgender residents across the state. According to WCMH, House Bill 798, the “Privacy Protection Act,” was introduced on March 31 by Rep. Josh Williams (R-Sylvania).

H.B. 798 would require public restrooms, locker rooms, and similar multi-occupancy facilities to be used according to biological sex, with limited exceptions such as assisting children or responding to emergencies. The bill would also limit how schools address students, prohibiting educators from using names or pronouns inconsistent with a student’s legal sex without parental consent, and protecting staff and students who decline to use preferred names or pronouns. Additionally, the legislation would restrict changes to government records, including birth certificates, death records, and marriage documents, unless a court finds the original record inaccurate.

House Bill 796, introduced March 25, would require correctional facilities to house inmates by biological sex according to WCMH.

LGBTQ+ advocates have criticized the bills, warning they could harm trans youth and families. Equality Ohio noted that H.B. 798 was introduced on Transgender Day of Visibility, calling attention to the timing and potential impacts.

Both measures will be referred to House committees for further consideration, as the debate over transgender rights continues in Ohio.