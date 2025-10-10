Lawsuit over Rivergreenway Injury Settled

Fort Wayne, Ind.(WOWO) — The City of Fort Wayne has agreed to pay $175,000 to Kristi Giant as part of a settlement reached in a personal injury lawsuit filed in 2022. The case stems from a March 2021 incident in which Giant suffered a hand injury while using the Rivergreenway trail system.

According to court documents, Giant was riding bikes with her husband when she stopped and touched a handrail along the trail. A protruding nail punctured her hand, causing permanent nerve damage. The lawsuit claimed the city failed to properly maintain the trail and alleged that the hazard was known or should have been known by city officials.

The settlement was reached through mediation on August 27. City officials have not commented publicly on the case, and the agreement does not include an admission of wrongdoing.

Giant’s legal team pursued the claim on the basis of negligence, citing the city’s responsibility to keep public spaces safe for use.