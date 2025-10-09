Lead Tainted Cinnamon Alert Expands

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded its ongoing health alert about lead contamination in ground cinnamon products, adding two more brands — Durra and Wise Wife — to a growing list of affected products.

The FDA first issued the warning in July 2024. Since then, the alert has expanded four times, with over a dozen brands now under scrutiny. The contaminated cinnamon was sold at retail outlets including Dollar Tree, Patel Brothers, and Eurogrocery stores in multiple states.

The most recent update affects products sold in California, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Ohio.

Affected Cinnamon Brands (as of October 2025):

Durra

Wise Wife

Jiva Organic

El Chilar

Marcum

SWAD

Supreme Tradition

Compania Indillor Orientale

ALB Flavor

Shahzada

Spice Class

La Frontera

El Servidor

The FDA says no illnesses have been reported, but recommends consumers stop using and discard any of the listed brands. Most companies have issued voluntary recalls.