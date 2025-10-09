October 9, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal NewsMichigan NewsOhio News

Lead Tainted Cinnamon Alert Expands

by Brian Ford0
A spoon full of cinnamon spice next to a pumpkin

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded its ongoing health alert about lead contamination in ground cinnamon products, adding two more brands — Durra and Wise Wife — to a growing list of affected products.

The FDA first issued the warning in July 2024. Since then, the alert has expanded four times, with over a dozen brands now under scrutiny. The contaminated cinnamon was sold at retail outlets including Dollar Tree, Patel Brothers, and Eurogrocery stores in multiple states.

The most recent update affects products sold in California, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Ohio.

Affected Cinnamon Brands (as of October 2025):

  • Durra

  • Wise Wife

  • Jiva Organic

  • El Chilar

  • Marcum

  • SWAD

  • Supreme Tradition

  • Compania Indillor Orientale

  • ALB Flavor

  • Shahzada

  • Spice Class

  • La Frontera

  • El Servidor

The FDA says no illnesses have been reported, but recommends consumers stop using and discard any of the listed brands. Most companies have issued voluntary recalls.

Related posts

Stolen Bus Batteries Prompt C. Ind. School Closing

Kylie Havens

One Killed in Allen County Crash

Kylie Havens

Ex-Auditor Convicted of Taking Money from Government, In-Law

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.