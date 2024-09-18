Leaders break ground on Brewer Park redevelopment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne leaders broke ground on Brewer Park’s redevelopment Wednesday.

The groundbreaking follows five years of planning and fundraising with an Advisory Group from the neighborhood and active public input. The park will receive the following highlights:

Two new playgrounds; one for pre-school and one for elementary school age kids.

Splash pad.

Covered pavilion and restrooms.

A ¼ mile walking path and new pedestrian connections to the neighborhood.

Two new basketball courts.

Significant landscaping improvements: shade trees, ornamental trees and a new art garden.

The $2.6 million project is supported with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Capital Improvement Project funds provided by the City of Fort Wayne and a generous private donation from Mark K. and Sarah E. Music through the Bridge of Grace Capital Campaign.

“Our Parks Department helps bring individuals, families, and neighborhoods together to enjoy recreational activities in a meaningful way,” said Mayor Tucker. “As we work to be a fun, family friendly, affordable, and safe community, it’s investments like what we’ll see at Brewer Park that help position Fort Wayne as a growing and desirable community with an enhanced quality of life for all.”

“We appreciate the support for the Parks from the mayor, city council and other funders as we begin this project,” observes Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel. “The transformation of Brewer Park will provide 5.1 acres of active and passive recreation that reflect the values of this neighborhood—for all ages, but especially for the children who make up a third of the residents in Mount Vernon Park.”

The Brewer Park Redevelopment Project is expected to be complete by next summer.