An Investigation Is Underway After A Student Brought A Gun To School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, a student allegedly brought a gun into its Amp Lab at Electric Works school on Wednesday.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to the school, at 1030 Swinney Ave. on the Electric Works campus, a little after noon.

FWPD confirms a 16-year-old boy entered school grounds with a gun in his book bag.

They say they were able to confiscate the bag and gun without incident.

The FWPD says no one was injured during the investigation.

The teen will be charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds.