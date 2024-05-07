Leak from Indiana fertilizer tank results in 10-mile fish kill

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A fertilizer tank leak has resulted in a miles-long fish kill in central Indiana, environmental officials said Monday.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management said state conservation officers on Sunday afternoon reported a large number of dead fish in the waters around Flint Creek near West Point in Tippecanoe County. Agency responders determined the kill stretched about 10 miles (16 kilometers) starting in a Flint Run tributary. Flint Run connects to Flint Creek, which flows into the Wabash River.

Responders detected elevated levels of ammonia nitrogen in the waters that they said came from a leak in a 30,000-gallon (113,560-liter) liquid nitrogen fertilizer storage tank at the nearby Scott Miller Farm. The farm owner has taken steps to contain the leak, agency officials said. Meanwhile, they recommend people and animals stay out of the water as the investigation continues.

No contact information could immediately be found for the Scott Miller Farm.