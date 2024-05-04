2024 May Primary: Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District Election

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – In the first open race the district has seen since 2016, the upcoming Republican primary for Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District on May 7th will feature eight candidates in the running. All of them vying to fill incumbent candidate for U.S. Senator Jim Banks seat.

Four of the eight lead in fundraising and endorsements: Wendy Davis, Tim Smith, Marlin Stutzman, and Andy Zay. They took part in a debate in April on the campus at PFW.

Wendy Davis is a former Allen County Circuit Court and the Allen County Superior Court judge. Value in Electing Women PAC and U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson endorsed Davis.

Tim Smith has experience including work at the MedPro Group and as the CEO of the nonprofit Lasting Change, Inc. Smith has accumulated $1,060,007, which is the most of all candidates running. His total includes a $900,000 loan he made to his own campaign.

Marlin Stutzman represented the 3rd District in Congress from 2010-2017 but ran for the U.S. Senate in 2016. The House Freedom Fund and the Congressional Freedom Caucus PAC endorsed Stutzman.

Andy Zay is a member of the Indiana State Senate. He said his legislative experience would help him successfully fight for the district in Congress.

Also running in the primary are Grant Bucher, a project manager with Weigand Construction in Fort Wayne where he’s currently overseeing the new $26 million judicial center in Steuben County. Michael Felker, a combat veteran who severed in multiple tours during Operation Iraqi Freedom and retired after serving 20 years with the ARNG. Jon Kenworthy, grew up in Fort Wayne and severed in the military. He also worked for Senator Coats and Senator Braun, as well as Senator Young during his campaign. and Eric Whalen, a Adams County resident who is running on pro-liberty, anti-war and constitutional values.

The May 7th Republican primary has been determined to be a battleground race. This is one of 11 gubernatorial elections taking place in 2024. To view where your polling location is, click here.