Leo, New Haven Students to Face Off in Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Association

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The rivalry between Leo High School and New Haven High School will extend beyond the football field Friday night as students compete in a “Battle of the Brains” fundraiser to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

During the game, both schools’ student councils will lead efforts to raise donations for their Walk to End Alzheimer’s teams. Proceeds will support Alzheimer’s research, care, and free programs for families impacted by the disease across Indiana.

Alzheimer’s affects more than 7 million Americans, including more than 121,000 Hoosiers, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Organizers said the student-led fundraiser highlights the role young people are playing in raising awareness and support for families facing the disease.

The event also helps build momentum for the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Fort Wayne, scheduled for Oct. 4.