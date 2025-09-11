September 11, 2025
Allen County, Fort Wayne Officials Warn of New Email Scam Targeting Zoning Applicants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Allen County and the City of Fort Wayne are warning residents and businesses about a new email scam involving fake invoices tied to zoning applications.

According to county officials, the fraudulent messages appear to come from the Department of Planning Services and claim to be invoices for projects filed with the Board of Zoning Appeals. The scam follows a similar incident earlier this month, when fake emails circulated stating that projects had been approved by DPS.

Officials are urging anyone who receives an invoice from DPS to verify its legitimacy by contacting the office directly before making any payment.

The city and county stressed that safeguarding residents and businesses from fraud remains a priority as scammers adapt new tactics to exploit local processes.

