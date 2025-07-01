Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith Holds a Town Hall

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) – Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith continues with the office’s mission to hear from Hoosiers in all 92 counties. On July 1, he will be hosting his eighth town hall of the year.

“I’m eager to meet even more people in Kosciusko County and dive into spirited, honest conversations,” Lieutenant Governor Beckwith said. “Sometimes, discussions get heated, but that only shows how much Hoosiers care about our state. I welcome that kind of passion.”

The Lieutenant Governor will take questions and concerns from residents in attendance.

The town hall is open to the public and begins at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The event will be held at the Warsaw City Hall, located at 102 S. Buffalo Street.

All Hoosiers are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the Office of the Lieutenant Governor.