Lilly Expands Globally

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Lilly to Build $3 Billion Plant in the Netherlands, Expanding Weight-Loss Pill Production

Indianapolis-based drugmaker Lilly announced Monday it will build a $3 billion manufacturing plant in the Netherlands to increase production of its experimental weight-loss pill, orforglipron, along with other oral medicines.

The move is part of Lilly’s ongoing global push to scale up production ahead of regulatory submissions for orforglipron by the end of the year. The pill recently met most criteria for the FDA’s new national priority review voucher, which could cut approval time from roughly a year to just one or two months.

The new facility, located in Leiden Bio Science Park in Katwijk, will also produce medicines for cardiometabolic, neurological, cancer, and immune conditions. Lilly says the plant will create 500 skilled manufacturing jobs and about 1,500 construction jobs, with building expected to start next year.

This announcement comes shortly after Lilly revealed a $1.2 billion expansion at its site in Carolina, Puerto Rico, part of the company’s $50 billion U.S. manufacturing push. Lilly also plans to open two new U.S. manufacturing sites in the coming months.

The company already operates European manufacturing sites in France, Ireland, Italy, and Spain.