Live Stream to Highlight Fort Wayne Homeless Crisis

FORT WAYNE, In (WOWO) — The Rescue Mission is raising awareness about the rising rates of homelessness with a 24-hour livestream called Conversations on a Bench. The event began at 10 a.m. Thursday and continues through 10 a.m. Friday, streaming live on the organization’s Facebook page.

As part of the campaign, Rescue Mission President and CEO Thomas McArthur is spending the full 24 hours sitting on a bench outside the organization, talking with a variety of guests. Community leaders, donors, program participants, and passersby are joining him to share stories and reflect on the state of homelessness in the region.

“This bench is a place of truth-telling, healing, and hope,” said McArthur, noting that the number of people experiencing homelessness locally has tripled since 2020.

The event is part of a nationwide campaign organized by Citygate Network, a faith-based association of rescue missions and homeless ministries across North America.

The livestream is designed to create open conversations and raise public awareness of homelessness as communities prepare for winter, a season that often brings increased demand for shelter services.

For more information or to view the livestream, visit facebook.com/fwrm or learn more at therescuemission.net.