Pair of gas stations robbed in Decatur

DECATUR, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Two gas stations located on 13th Street were robbed over the weekend.

The Decatur Police Department has confirmed that they have arrested a male suspect who they believe is responsible for the robberies.

According to the police’s Facebook announcement, they do not believe that there is an ongoing threat to the public.

The suspect is currently in custody at a nearby law enforcement agency for similar offenses in the area.

On Saturday night, the suspect entered JJ’s Gas Station on N. 13th St. and demanded money from the staff.

He fled on foot after taking an undisclosed amount of money.

Although the police arrived at the scene, they were unable to locate anyone matching the suspect’s description.