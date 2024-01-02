Local Ohio rest areas set to close

CONVOY, Ohio (WOWO) – Two rest areas along U.S. 30 will close next week in Ohio.

The Van Wert Independent reports that on Thursday, Jan. 11, the Ohio Department of Transportation will shutter the east and westbound rest stops in Convoy for demolition and replacement.

The work is expected to take about a year to complete the reconstruction.

The new rest area will feature a lodge-style design with larger restrooms, a lobby area with vending and a covered outdoor picnic area.

In May, Governor Mike DeWine announced a plan to update 33 rest areas across 17 locations with new buildings.