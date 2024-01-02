January 3, 2024
Ohio News

Local Ohio rest areas set to close

by Derek Decker0
Source: ODOT

CONVOY, Ohio (WOWO) – Two rest areas along U.S. 30 will close next week in Ohio.

The Van Wert Independent reports that on Thursday, Jan. 11, the Ohio Department of Transportation will shutter the east and westbound rest stops in Convoy for demolition and replacement.

The work is expected to take about a year to complete the reconstruction.

The new rest area will feature a lodge-style design with larger restrooms, a lobby area with vending and a covered outdoor picnic area.

In May, Governor Mike DeWine announced a plan to update 33 rest areas across 17 locations with new buildings.

Related posts

Tiger gives birth to 3 cubs at Columbus Zoo

Darrin Wright

Stink bugs in Ohio look for a way inside before winter hits

AP News

Fiat Chrysler recall: pickup air bags, belts may be disabled

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.