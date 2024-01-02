New Planet Fitness location opens in Columbia City

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. – Planet Fitness announced Tuesday that its newest club in Indiana is now open in Columbia City.

The gym is located at 490 W. Plaza Drive.

The new Planet Fitness features:

60 state of the art pieces of cardio equipment

Expansive strength and free weights equipment

FREE fitness training through the pe @ pf® program

Dedicated stretching and abs area

Training area equipped with the PF 30-Minute Express Circuit, PF SYNRGY 360 Functional Training System including TRX equipment, kettlebells and much more

Free WiFi

Private locker rooms, changing areas, day lockers and modern showers

Private Black Card® Spa for PF Black Card® members

5 salon grade tanning beds

1 HydroMassage Lounges, 1 HydroMassage Bed & 2 Elite massage chairs

1 Wellness Pod

“Opportunities for people to work on their physical and mental wellness is notably important and needed in today’s world. We’re pleased to bring more Planet Fitness clubs to Indiana with Columbia City being our most recent,” said Adam Willaeys, CEO of Impact Fitness, a franchise division of Planet Fitness. “In addition to offering a friendly, non-intimidating atmosphere to exercise at a very affordable price, we are also providing an extremely clean experience so members feel safe and comfortable.”