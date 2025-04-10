April 10, 2025
Local Robotics Team Competes In National Competition

by David Scheie0

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Team THRUST from Huntington County qualified for the national competition in Houston following the FIRST Indiana Robotics State Championships, last weekend.

Prior to the state championships, THRUST won district meets in Mishawaka, Kokomo, and Washington, including a state championship in 2024.

“Wave Ryder,” the team’s robot, is named after Ryder Sroufe, a former member of Team THRUST who tragically died in a car accident earlier this year.

THRUST has invested more than 4,000 hours in their machine, which they began assembling in January, and will be competing against some 600 teams from around the country next week.

More details at http://huntingtonrobotics.org/

