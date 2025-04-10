Wednesday Morning House Fire Left Two Injured

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The investigation is continuing into the cause of a house fire on Wednesday morning in Van Wert County that left two firefighters injured – one critically with third-degree burns.

Several fire departments responded at about 10:30 Wednesday Morning to the home in the 4900 block of Lare Rd near US-30 and the State Line.

What they found was the second floor of the home fully engulfed.

The critically injured firefighter was able to escape through a window and was transported to a burn unit in Indianapolis.