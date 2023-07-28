LPGA Amateurs of Fort Wayne Players Eyeing National Prize This Weekend In Bloomington

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): This weekend, 9 members of the LPGA Amateurs of Fort Wayne will be in competition in Bloomington, IN to take part in the LPGA Amateur Championship Open. The event takes center stage at the Indiana University Pfau (FOW) Course and features some of the top amateur talent from around the country. Those in competition include 5X Fort Wayne Women’s City Champion, Michelle Smith who is ranked 2nd overall for the tournament.

Other members in competition include Lisa Beery, Susan Roth, Heather Hendrickson, Elizabeth Hill, Lori Miller, Denise Onest, Ann Playter, and Chapter Founder Jana Sebele

Play consists of 36-holes of golf over a two-day period with play getting underway Friday morning at 8 A.M.