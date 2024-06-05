June 5, 2024
Local News

Man and woman dead after homicide-suicide in New Haven

by Derek Decker0
(WOWO News)

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people are dead after a homicide-suicide in New Haven on Monday.

The man has been identified as 61-year-old Kirk Willinger, while the woman’s identity is yet to be released.

The incident took place in the 900 block of Canal Place Circle just after 6:15 p.m. Police were called to the apartment complex after a call from an employee, and when they arrived, they could see a man lying on the floor, but the door was locked.

Police forced entry and pronounced Willinger dead at the scene. They later found the woman dead inside a locked bedroom door, suffering what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Willinger’s death, which was caused by multiple gunshot wounds, has officially been ruled as the 16th homicide in Allen County this year.

The incident remains under investigation.

Related posts

UPDATED: Student hit by car near Blackhawk Middle School

Darrin Wright

Fort Wayne to host second annual Indiana Arts Homecoming

WOWO News

Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of listening area

Kylie Havens

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.