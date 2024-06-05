Man and woman dead after homicide-suicide in New Haven

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people are dead after a homicide-suicide in New Haven on Monday.

The man has been identified as 61-year-old Kirk Willinger, while the woman’s identity is yet to be released.

The incident took place in the 900 block of Canal Place Circle just after 6:15 p.m. Police were called to the apartment complex after a call from an employee, and when they arrived, they could see a man lying on the floor, but the door was locked.

Police forced entry and pronounced Willinger dead at the scene. They later found the woman dead inside a locked bedroom door, suffering what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Willinger’s death, which was caused by multiple gunshot wounds, has officially been ruled as the 16th homicide in Allen County this year.

The incident remains under investigation.