Sewage backup closes Georgetown Dollar General

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A sewage backup caused the Dollar General at Georgetown Square to fail a health inspection, closing the store.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that the manager at the store told the health inspector that the sewage spread from the restroom to the sales floor after the toilets had problems flushing.

The inspector said that no products appeared to be contaminated, but human waste and a live cockroach was seen on the floors during inspection.

The same sewage issue also happened at that store in March.

Store owners must request a follow-up inspection to reopen.