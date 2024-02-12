Man Arrested After Gunfire and Police Chase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man was arrested by the Fort Wayne Police Department after firing his gun multiple times at someone.

It started around 10:30 in the evening on Covington Road when 30-year-old Michael D. Kelso allegedly attempted to kill a victim, firing shots that narrowly missed her but hit a nearby home. The gunfire endangered the lives of several people inside, including children, as multiple rounds penetrated the home, nearly hitting a porta-crib and the children inside.

After running from the scene, Kelso was tracked down by FWPD Gang & Violent Crimes Unit Detectives on Huth Drive. He attempted to escape but was eventually caught with the help of a K9 unit. During the arrest, Kelso displayed further hostility by allegedly spitting in an officer’s face.

Kelso faces several charges in connection with the incident, including attempted murder, criminally reckless shooting into an inhabited dwelling, resisting law enforcement, and battery with bodily waste. It has been revealed that Kelso also had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest.