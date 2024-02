DEFIANCE, Ohio. (WOWO) — According to Defiance Police, officers responded to the scene on the city’s south side around 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, they discovered a man driving a Honda car was found dead after a strike with a CSX Railroad viaduct.

As reported by the Crescent News, city police were assisted at the scene by the city fire department as well as the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post.

The victim’s name has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.