FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself in front of a 15-year-old at a local library.

Police say 31-year-old Tyquane Stewart committed the crime on April 18 at the Shawnee Branch of the Allen County Public Library on the city’s south side.

Stewart was taken into custody for a felony count of public indecency and dissemination of matter harmful to a minor on Wednesday.