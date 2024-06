HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana Department of Health is warning police and coroners about what is known as a “Zombie Drug” that is becoming popular.

Medical personnel say they have seen an increase in the use of Medetomidine, which is a non-opioid sedative that is primarily used by veterinarians.

It has typically been mixed with fentanyl, heroin, and xylazine.