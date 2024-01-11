Man hurt in overnight shooting on Fort Wayne’s south side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police have begun an investigation after a man was shot in his car overnight Thursday on the city’s southeast side.

Our partners in news at 21Alive say police were called around 2 a.m. on East Sherwood Terrace, near Lafayette Street.

The man was shot while driving, and after being struck by the bullet, he ran his car into a pole.

Police told 21Alive the man is expected to recover at an area hospital.

FWPD says the suspect is still at large and might have been driving an older model Jeep when the shooting occurred.