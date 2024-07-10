Man robbed, hurt in downtown parking garage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is accused of jumping another man with a knife in a downtown parking garage on Wednesday morning.

22-year-old Antonio Husn is accused of committing the crime just before 10 a.m. in the Civic Center parking garage. He fled on foot after officer arrived, but was eventually caught near the intersection of Calhoun St. and Jefferson Blvd.

Fort Wayne police say the victim suffered minor injuries from the assault.

A cop also sustained a minor injury.

Charges against Husn are currently pending.