Marion Man Arrested for Alleged Child Solicitation Following Online Sting

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) — A Marion man has been arrested following an online sting operation conducted by a “Catch a Predator” group, according to a statement from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies report that on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at approximately 5:35 p.m., members of the group contacted authorities after engaging in several online text conversations with a local man who allegedly believed he was communicating with a 13-year-old girl on a Facebook dating profile. The messages were reportedly sexual in nature, and the man is accused of sending unsolicited nude photographs.

Investigators identified the suspect as David W. Francis, 38, of Marion. Deputies obtained a search warrant for his residence, which was executed Monday morning. Francis was questioned in connection with the allegations and later arrested on a preliminary charge of Child Solicitation, a Level 5 Felony.

He was booked into the Grant County Jail, where he posted bond and was released later that day.

Sheriff Del Garcia praised the deputies involved, emphasizing the department’s mission to “Serve and Protect” the children and citizens of the community.

Anyone with information related to this case or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at (765) 668-8168 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at (765) 662-TIPS (8477).