Marion Police Department Mourns Loss Of K-9 Officer Yoki

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) – The Marion Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 officer Yoki.

Yoki passed away Friday, April 3, following a sudden illness.

The department announced the end-of-watch with profound sadness on Saturday.

Officials thanked Dr. Noel Ratliff, Julie Frazier and the staff at Comfort Veterinary Hospital for their care and compassion. They say Yoki served with courage and loyalty, leaving a lasting impact.

The department asks the community to keep Officer Scott Fletcher and his family in their thoughts.