Mark Sanchez Update

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Questions remain about former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez’s legal and medical status following his stabbing in downtown Indianapolis.

In an email to WIBC Radio and Network Indiana, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said no booking photo has been released because Sanchez has not yet been formally processed. That step is expected to happen either before or after his first court hearing.

It is also unclear whether Sanchez has been discharged from the hospital. His attorneys are the best source for information about his medical status, according to the email.

Sanchez is required to remain near Indianapolis as part of conditions tied to his felony charge. The Sheriff’s Office handles the process for booking someone who is injured and in the hospital. Typically, a person is not formally booked until they can be transferred to jail custody for processing.

Once he leaves the hospital, Sanchez would be free to go after posting the bond set by the court and would remain free until his first hearing on Nov. 5, which is expected to be in person.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office also confirmed there are currently no indications of a plea deal or any potential for a lesser charge in exchange for a guilty plea on other counts.