October 8, 2025
Local News

Fort Wayne Mourns The Passing Of Longtime Community Leader And Beloved Colleague

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Don D. Hall, affectionately known as “Bud,” passed away peacefully on the evening of October 6, 2025. A well-known and deeply respected figure in the Fort Wayne community, Hall leaves behind a legacy built on family, generosity, hard work, and heartfelt connections.

Hall was widely recognized not only for his decades of dedication to his work, but also for the genuine relationships he built with those around him. Colleagues and friends remember him as someone who always had time to share a story, offer encouragement, and brighten the day of anyone he encountered.

The Hall family expressed their gratitude to the Fort Wayne community for the outpouring of love and support shown over the years.

Details regarding public memorial services will be announced in the coming days.

