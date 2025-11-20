Massive Makeover Coming to North River District After Developer Chosen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A long-awaited redevelopment of the North River District is officially underway as Mayor Sharon Tucker announced the selection of PB Development, the development arm of Kansas City–based Price Brothers, as the project’s master developer.

Price Brothers, the largest real estate developer in Kansas City, brings extensive experience in mixed-use, residential, office, and major entertainment projects, including the Bluhawk sports and entertainment complex in Overland Park, Kansas. The company was chosen from 20 qualified applicants reviewed by the city’s Redevelopment Department and a committee of economic development leaders.

Mayor Tucker said Price Brothers stood out for its ability to deliver a project equal to the scale and ambition of North River.

“Price Brothers is the right firm to bring our vision of a vibrant mixed-use district to life,” Tucker said. “This bold project is critical to continuing city and regional economic growth and momentum.”

The 29-acre site, bordered by Clinton, Harrison, and Fourth streets, has been vacant since 2006 after more than a century of use as a rail and scrap yard. City officials consider it a key gateway into downtown and one of the most valuable redevelopment opportunities in Fort Wayne.

With the master developer selected, the planning and public engagement phase now begins. Price Brothers will meet with local leaders, Bloomingdale residents, business owners, and the public to gather input on housing, commercial development, and green space.

A central feature of the plan is the proposed North River Fieldhouse, a 160,000-square-foot youth and adaptive sports complex designed to host basketball, soccer, volleyball, wrestling, cheerleading, pickleball, baseball, flag football, and more.

Feasibility studies project the fieldhouse will generate $36 million annually in economic activity, support nearly 900 jobs, and result in 54,000 hotel nights each year. It’s also expected to produce $733,000 in food, beverage, and innkeepers tax revenue.

City officials say the project will bring new residents, new revenue, and new jobs—positioning Fort Wayne for continued growth.