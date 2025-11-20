Pickup Slams Into House; Driver Pronounced Dead at Scene

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A speeding pickup truck crashed into a home late Wednesday night, killing the driver and causing significant damage in the Papermill Bluffs neighborhood, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

An officer in the area of the Northcrest Shopping Center spotted the pickup traveling northbound on Clinton Street at a high rate of speed around 10:14 p.m. The officer attempted to catch up as the truck turned onto St. Joe Center Road, then south into the neighborhood.

Police say the officer finally closed the distance on Papermill Crossing and activated emergency lights and sirens. The truck continued for a short distance before leaving the roadway, striking two parked vehicles in a driveway and then crashing into a home in the 5700 block of Roaring Fork Run.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was found pinned inside. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. The Fort Wayne Fire Department later extricated the victim.

No one inside the home was hurt, and no additional vehicles or bystanders were involved.

The investigation is ongoing as police work to determine the factors leading to the crash.