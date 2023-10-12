Mayor Henry, Community Development Highlight Progress On Pontiac Streetscape Investment

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) – Community Development staff and local leaders marked the successful completion of Phase I of the Pontiac Streetscape project, highlighting the City’s continued growth and vibrancy.

As a part of the Southeast Strategy Update, the Pontiac corridor was identified as a key area to invest in public improvements and encourage business growth and attraction. At an estimated investment of $2.8 million, this project aimed to make the corridor more pedestrian-friendly, enhance pedestrian and vehicular access to businesses, and encourage commercial reinvestment throughout the corridor.

Project elements and features include:

Improved sidewalk accessibility to comply with ADA standards

Updated traffic lights featuring pedestrian push buttons

Integrated traffic-calming strategies to manage traffic speed

Enhanced streetscape with the addition of trees, planter beds, and green infrastructure

“Southeast Fort Wayne continues to be a top priority as we work together to enhance quality of life amenities and create attractive live, work, and play models in our community,” said Mayor Henry. “I’m encouraged by the interest and support we receive from residents, neighborhoods, and businesses along the Pontiac Street corridor. The initiatives being undertaken will have a lasting and meaningful impact.”

Future phases will continue east to South Anthony Boulevard. Construction is slated to begin in early 2024.