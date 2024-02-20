Mayor Henry Receives National Environmental Award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Mayor Tom Henry has clinched his third National Environmental Achievement Award for Public Service by an elected official. Presented by the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA), this prestigious accolade recognizes Mayor Henry’s efforts in advancing sustainability initiatives in Fort Wayne.

The award underscores Mayor Henry’s leadership in bolstering water and sewer services while championing environmental protection. Notable achievements include expanding methane power generation, converting restaurant grease into energy, and implementing a microgrid with floating solar panels to enhance power supply.

Mayor Henry’s advocacy for the Long-Term Control Plan to safeguard rivers and the Clean Drains Fort Wayne partnership further demonstrate his commitment to environmental preservation. The launch of “Sustaining Fort Wayne” in 2023, the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, stands as a landmark achievement in fortifying Fort Wayne’s resilience against climate change.

Adam Krantz, CEO of NACWA, praised Mayor Henry and fellow awardees, highlighting their dedication to public service and environmental innovation.