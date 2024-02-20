After The Success Of A Commercially Launched Spacecraft Last Week, Its Lunar Landing Later This Week Will Be The U.S.’s First In More Than 50 Years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The spacecraft is set to land near the south pole of the Moon on Feb. 22.

It’s part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, which serves to deliver payload integration, operations, and technology to the surface of the Moon in collaboration with several American companies.

Officials say the lander, named Odysseus, is carrying six NASA science and technology instruments that will pave the way for future exploration of the Moon.

This will be the first U.S. mission to land on the Moon since NASA’s Apollo 17 crew in 1972.

https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/14529

https://www.nasa.gov/clps