Mayor Tucker Unveils $37 Million Plan For 2026 Neighborhood Upgrades In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Sharon Tucker and city Public Works leaders announced Monday that Fort Wayne will invest $37 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements during the 2026 construction season.

The plan includes upgrades to streets, sidewalks, trails, and bridges across the city, with a strong focus on improving safety, accessibility, and connectivity in residential areas.

“We’re going to have another busy and productive construction season in Fort Wayne. It’s a sign of progress and indicates we’re a city moving in the right direction,” said Mayor Tucker. “The work that will be done is designed to enhance our transportation system with efficiency and safety in mind as well as improve the overall quality of life for residents, neighborhoods, and businesses.”

Focus on Waynedale.

*Avalon Place Phase I – Neighborhood Concrete Street Replacements

*Winchester Road Sidewalk Phase II – Shamrock to Airport Expressway

*Bluffton Road and Winchester Road Crosswalk Relocation (traffic safety project)

*Southwest Waynedale Concrete Street Reconstruction

*Eileen Street Reconstruction and Cul-de-Sac Construction (Lake Shores Community Association)

*Lower Huntington Road Sidewalk – Hickory Street to Beaty Avenue

*Lake Ridge Place in Lake Shores Community – Street Department Resurfacing

*Willow Creek Crossing Neighborhood – Street Department Resurfacing

*Asphalt Overlay of chip and seal streets – Deforest Avenue, Allegany Ave and Ligget Drive in Sandpoint NA

*Asphalt Overlay of chip and seal streets – Godfrey Road, Scottsdale Dr, Babcock Drive, Chepequah Lane in St. Mary’s River Winchester Road Civic Association

*Asphalt Overlay of chip and seal streets – Alma Drive in Southwest Waynedale

In addition to the scheduled 2026 projects in Waynedale, the City of Fort Wayne’s Department of Neighborhoods has established a planning committee of neighborhood and organization leaders, as well as business owners, to develop the first neighborhood plan in the Waynedale/Indian Village area.

Citywide Construction Plans.

Citywide Neighborhood Infrastructure Highlights (a complete listing of 2026 investments are attached to this news release):

*$250K – sidewalk repairs (50% cost share)

*$1.15 M miscellaneous concrete repairs, including in-house work

*$200K – trip hazard elimination & levelling

*$500K – ADA curb ramp packages

*$300K – guardrail and attenuator repairs

*2 major arterial improvement projects

*8 neighborhood street rehab projects

*9.82 miles of contracted asphalt resurfacing (includes several multi-lane arterials)

*5.5 miles of asphalt in-house resurfacing

*4 bridge rehab/replacement projects

*1 brick street repair project

*16 concrete alley replacements

*11 new sidewalk construction projects

*2 new trail projects and 1 trail bridge crossing project

*11 traffic projects

*12 street lighting projects

*7.9 miles of chip and seal to asphalt conversions

*27 projects in study, design, permitting or land acquisition stage

*3 streetscape projects (funded by the City’s Community Development Division)

Projects Carried Forward from 2025

*2 trail projects

*3 neighborhood rehab/reconstruction projects

*1 new sidewalk construction project

*3 alley projects

*2 arterial projects

In 2026, residents and businesses will see a continuation of the City’s commitment to neighborhood infrastructure projects with a planned investment of $37 million, which includes $28.4 million for streets/roads/bridges, $4.8 million for sidewalks and alleys, and $3.9 million for trails. Since 2014, the City has invested more than $419 million in neighborhood infrastructure enhancements.