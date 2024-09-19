Mayor Tucker unveils budget plan for 2025

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Mayor Sharon Tucker and City Controller Garry Morr today announced the proposed 2025 budget for the City of Fort Wayne.

Plans call for investments in neighborhood infrastructure improvements that total $47.7 million.

2025 budget highlights:

*5% reduction in the City’s tax rate

*$34.9 million for streets, roads and bridges

*$7.5 million for sidewalks and alleys

*$2.3 million for trails

Areas that will see improvements include Paulding Road, Leesburg Road, Hillegas Road, Coldwater Road, Stellhorn Road, and Winchester Road, as well as the neighborhoods of Oakhurst, Kirkwood Park, Centennial Park, Waynedale, Fairfield Terrace/Belmont, and Westchester.

*Continuation of infrastructure projects based upon neighborhood plans including the Southeast Strategy, Packard, Northeast, Near Northwest, and East Central plans, and construction funding for Oxford streetscape improvements.

*Investments in maintenance projects through the Parks & Recreation Department will total $3 million. There will also be improvements to Brewer Park, Packard Park’s master plan work will finish in 2025, and Foster Park’s entrance design will be completed, and construction will start. There are also plans for Headwaters Park, including a new fountain with a splash pad feature.

*The Fort Wayne Police Department will have its 69th recruit class that will keep the budgeted number of officers patrolling City streets to protect the public at 500, plus the addition of 10 additional officers requested through a COPS grant for a total of 510 officers. The FWPD will be expanding the investigative operations center technology as part of the real time crime center for solving violent crimes. The FWPD will also expand the downtown bicycle, forensics, and drone units.

*The Fort Wayne Fire Department plans to add three new engines. The 97th recruit class is planned and will bring the number of firefighters to 375. There are upgrades planned for Safety Village as well as the design of a new Fire Station 5 in Waynedale.

*The City will utilize the State of Indiana’s allowable tax levy to assist in preserving funding to provide essential services

*The property tax supported budget including LIT – public safety, also known as the Civil City budget, totals $246.2 million. This budget does not include Fort Wayne City Utilities, which has its own budget funded by ratepayers.

Mayor Tucker’s Administration will present the budget at the City Council meeting on Tuesday. The budget is available at http://www.cityoffortwayne.org/smartgov.