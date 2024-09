FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — That’s what folks can expect to find at this year’s Johnny Appleseed Festival. Step back in time to the 1840s to enjoy all the sights and sounds that could have been around during Johnny’s lifetime.

The 2-day event will also feature antiques, mazes, cannon demonstrations, and so much more.

This family-friendly is free to the public and runs from 10-6 on Saturday, Sept. 21st, and 10-5 on Sunday, Sept 22nd.

https://www.johnnyappleseedfest.com/