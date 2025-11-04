Mechanical Skills Ground Breaking

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WOWO) — A long-vacant site in the heart of Beech Grove is set for a major transformation as local leaders and Mechanical Skills, Inc. (MSI) broke ground on a new regional plumbing apprenticeship school on Tuesday.

The $32 million project, located at 1815–1831 Albany Street—the former site of a Marsh and Safeway grocery store—is set to become a vital hub for skilled trades training and economic growth.

Beech Grove Mayor James Coffman celebrated the project as a turning point for the city.

“This groundbreaking represents progress for Beech Grove, and is a reflection of how our city is emerging as a leader for growth and development,” said Mayor James Coffman. “For too long, this site has been a reminder of what used to be. Now, it will symbolize what’s possible when our city, our partners, and our trades community work together to create more opportunities for our community.”

Training the Next Generation

The new 20,000-square-foot facility will feature classrooms and hands-on plumbing labs designed to serve up to 500 students each week. Construction is scheduled to begin in November 2025 and is expected to take approximately 10 months.

School leaders emphasized the mission to meet the growing demand for skilled trades professionals. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts the plumbing career field will grow six percent over the next decade.

Greg Brenneman, Chairman of the board of Mechanical Skills, Inc., highlighted the organization’s vision:

“We believe that this new facility will not only meet our needs today, but carry us into the next 50 years with strength and purpose,” Brenneman stated. He also noted MSI’s excitement about the “win-win potential… for the community here as well” and the goal to partner with local school districts.

The new school will also offer journeyman continuing education and pre-apprenticeship programs. A significant incentive for students is the low cost: approximately 97% of tuition, book, and material fees are typically covered by employers, GI benefits, or training grants.

Brenneman concluded: “Our graduates go on to build and maintain the infrastructure that keeps our communities running. This new facility ensures we can continue that mission for generations to come.”