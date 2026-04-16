Mercedes-Benz Recalls 24,000 Vehicles Over Drive Shaft Defect

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWO) Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 24,000 vehicles after federal safety regulators identified a drive shaft defect that could lead to sudden mechanical failure and loss of power while driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the issue involves a universal joint in the drive shaft that may unexpectedly break in certain vehicles, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Officials say a failure of the component could result in a loss of propulsion, increasing the risk of a crash if the vehicle becomes unable to maintain speed or control under normal driving conditions.

The recall affects 24,092 vehicles from various model lines produced between the 2018 and 2020 model years, with regulators estimating the defect could be present in all recalled vehicles, according to NHTSA documentation.

Dealers are expected to inspect the drive shaft universal joint in affected vehicles and perform repairs as necessary. Owner notification letters are scheduled to be mailed by June 2, 2026.

Mercedes-Benz has not issued additional public comment on the recall at this time.

The safety notice adds to a growing list of manufacturer recalls issued this year involving potential drivetrain and mechanical reliability concerns across multiple brands.